Dems Want Probe Of Alleged GOP Voter Disinformation

A federal probe is underway in Texas and three other states over election fraud disinformation campaigns that Democrats believe led to election reforms that suppress the vote. The chairs of two U.S. House committees have requested information from election officials in Texas, Arizona, Ohio, and Florida regarding misinformation and disinformation spread about voter fraud in 2020. Rice University political scientist Mark Jones says House Democrats are spotlighting the issue. But the Texas Secretary of State’s office found the 2020 election safe and secure.