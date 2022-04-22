Sandlin Header 2022
Young Title Company Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice

Property Taxes Rising

From TSN

Property tax rates are spiking, and the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation has a plan to give relief to homeowners. Economist Vance Ginn told a legislative hearing this week that the high valuations we’re seeing are due to excessive government spending at the local level. Texas is expecting between a $12 and $15-billion surplus. Oil prices, which are sitting at $100 a barrel, will bring in more cash, too. Ginn also suggests that the state take over more of the public school maintenance budget to cut down on taxes.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     