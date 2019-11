Detroit ISD Ag Alumni will be hosting a dinner and live auction Saturday November 23at the High School. Entertainment will be provided by Stacy Musgrove and the Stoney Creek Band. Bids for Blue and Gold proceeds support the FFA chapter and will be used for scholarships, student travel, and overall support of the FFA programs at Detroit ISD. you can contact Lee Cannedey 903-249-3654 or Staci Hughey at 90-517-6757.