Detroit ISD Schools Closed Monday 01.28 Due To Illnesses

Statement from Detroit ISD on Facebook

No school on Monday due to student sickness. Detroit ISD understands the burden it puts on some parents when the school is closed. We have tried to push through this sickness without closing school but our number of absent students continues to grow. Detroit ISD feels that it would be in the best interest of our students and staff members to close school Monday Jan. 28. This three day break will allow us to sanitize the entire school. This also allows parents time to plan accordingly. Please help us fight all the sickness by taking precautionary measures, allowing your children to rest and not sending sick students to school. Thank you.