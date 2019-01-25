PJC Regents Receive Clean Audit Report

Paris Junior College and the PJC Memorial Foundation received a clean audit report at the January PJC Board of Regents meeting on Monday.

“We have a clean opinion,” said Andy Reich of McClanahan Holmes as he presented results of the 2017-2018 audit to the regents. He explained that there was a clean opinion on the federal and state funding audits as well, “there are no findings.”

The regents also approved an Associate of Science in Sport and Recreation Management and a Public Health option on the Associate of Science in Kinesiology which will facilitate transfer to Texas A&M University – Commerce.

“Texas A&M University – Commerce has a Sport and Recreation Management degree,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “They asked that we have the first two years so students can have seamless transfer to their program. We have quite a few students who want this degree; they want to be sports agents, personal trainers, athletic directors, or manage recreational centers.”

The Public Health option with a one-course difference to the kinesiology degree will allow transfer to TAMU-C for their public health bachelor’s degree and when completed, students may go advance straight into their master’s program in public health.

The Board of Regents received a preliminary enrollment report showing an enrollment of 4,433 students, up from 4,294 at this time last year. There are many more still waiting for processing issues to be resolved; a final enrollment number will be presented at the February meeting.

Regents also heard the latest data from the annual Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System report which compares PJC to 22 other medium size Texas colleges. PJC’s graduation rate is 32 percent versus 21 percent at peer colleges, 78 percent of students are on financial aid versus 68 percent of students, 61 percent are on Pell compared to 52 percent, and PJC spends less in nearly all categories than peers.

