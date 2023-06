It will be a busy weekend in Paris and Bonham as they host the Dixie Youth Regional State Tournaments, and it will conclude Monday. First, Bonham is hosting the 6UT-Ball Classic, 7U Coach-Pitch State Tournament, and 8U Classic, which features 27 teams for 51 games. Paris’ Woodall Field is the site of Division I and Division II Coach-Pitch North Zone Regional State Tournament. They will have 18 teams for 34 games in three days.