Pizza And Popsicles With Cops Succesful

POLICE AND NEIGHBORHOOD YOUTH ENJOY PIZZA AND POPSICLES WITH COPS

PARIS, TEXAS – Members of the Paris Police Department held Pizza and Popsicles with Cops events at several locations around Paris on Tuesday, June 20. Kimmie Snowton, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Paris Police Department, organized the gatherings at Park Garden Apartments, Booker T. Washington Apartments, George Wright Homes, Spanish Oaks Apartments, and the Boys and Girls Club of Paris.

“Pizza and Popsicles with Cops” allowed department officers to interact positively with the children and youth living in or near each complex.

“My primary responsibility as Community Outreach Coordinator is to build positive relations between the community and the officers sworn to protect and serve them,” Snowton said. “With the generous support of local businesses and community leaders, we can help officers and our youngest neighbors, the kids in the community, get to know and help each other make Paris an even better place to live.”

The Community Outreach Unit has several public events planned this summer at area daycare centers and in coordination with the Paris Junior College Summer Camp program. These events will allow Paris Police Officers to interact with students in a non-threatening environment and share information about law enforcement and the equipment they use.

On Thursday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Paris Coffee Company will host our next “Coffee with Cops” event, where community members can share a “cup of Joe” with police officers.

On Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Police Department will host the first “Unity with the Community” children’s outdoor event. They are finalizing the details, but everyone will be invited to the Paris Police Department, 2910 Clarksville St., to enjoy informal soccer, flag football, face-painting, food and drink vendors, and more.

On behalf of the Police Department, Community Outreach Coordinator Kimmie Snowton would like to thank everyone who supported, attended, and provided food and supplies that made the “Pizza and Popsicles with Cops” event successful.

A special thanks go out to Tyler Tongson of Tyler’s Pizzaria, Mike O’Rouke of Godfather’s Pizza, Matt Staeven of Domino’s Pizza, Shawn Greer of Little Caesars Pizza, Tony Walters of Dairy Queen and community leaders, Mayor Reginald Hughes, Mrs. Yulanda Reeves, and Mrs. Samantha Hughes. Police Officer Cody Penny volunteered his time and interacted with many children who will now grow up knowing the name of a police officer who positively impacted them. Last, a huge shout-out goes to the Paris Police Department’s Citizens on Patrol (COP) unit, our unsung heroes. COP members are always there when called upon to support the police department.

A public events calendar for the police department is available by visiting www.paristexas.gov/pd-cou.