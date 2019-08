TPWD is expanding doe days in 20 counties from four to 16 days beginning with the start of the general hunting season on Nov. 2. Those counties include Bell (east of IH 35), Burleson, Delta, Ellis, Falls, Fannin, Franklin, Freestone, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Limestone, Milam, Navarro, Rains, Smith, Titus, Van Zandt, Williamson, and Wood.