Double Murder Suspect Extradited Back To Texas

They have deported the man accused of murdering two sisters in Upshur County back to Gilmer from California. Alvin McKnight, Jr. of Gilmer, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Mandy Ray and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters.

