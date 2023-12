https://www.facebook.com/NorthPoleOfTexas/The North Pole of Texas, located off FM 269 at 227 Co Rd 3378 in Pickton-Pine Forest in Hopkins County, is open every weekend until Christmas. For 25 years, families have enjoyed the free train rides, spectacular lighting displays, scenery, and the best hot chocolate anywhere. Alan and Kim Screws family, their friends, and neighbors operate the North Pole located in the Pickton-Pine Forest community.