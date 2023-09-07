Dr. Mark Gibbs Receives Community Connector Award Presented By Dave Campbell And North Texas Honda Dealers

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and North Texas Honda Dealers spotlighted Paris High School as 1-of-13 of schools in the state they recognize with the Community Connection School of the Week Award and honored recipient of the Community Connector Award, Dr. Mark Gibbs.

Dr. Gibbs was selected to receive this nomination for all his hard work, dedication, and service to the Wildcat community. As a part of this recognition, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and the Helpful Honda Team presented Dr. Gibbs with a commemorative football and unique gift.