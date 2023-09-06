Driver’s License Appointments Canceled

Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced it is canceling all driver license appointments for Wednesday Morning, September 6, between 7:30 and noon “due to an ongoing outage of the driver license system.” The outage impacts all driver’s license services, including renewing or replacing a driver’s license or identification card, obtaining a driver’s record, and verifying eligibility.

The outage is impacting all offices across the state, including the agency’s online portal. The DPS notified all customers who made an appointment of the cancellation through the email or phone number used when creating their meeting.