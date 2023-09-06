One Chip Challenge Kills Teen

A Massachusetts community is mourning a 14-year-old high school student who police say died the same day he participated in the social media trend known as the “One Chip Challenge.” Harris Wolobah’s family says the sophomore took part in the challenge, which involves eating a single tortilla chip seasoned with some of the world’s hottest peppers, at Doherty Memorial High School on Friday. He died several hours later. A clear warning on the chip’s packaging indicates, “Chip is not intended for children.”