Mexican cartels are increasingly using drones on the Texas border just like the U.S. Border Patrol. The Feds are calling this a growing threat to homeland security. They use the drones primarily as spotters. The cartels can use high-definition cameras to see where the border patrol hides and move people in a different direction. He said that some drones are also flying drugs into Texas. The smaller ones are capable of carrying up to five pounds at a time, which is a lot of fentanyl.