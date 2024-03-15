Friday’s Sports

Photo- Chad Hamilton / Texas A&M University-Commerce

NFL

Dallas Police on Thursday confirmed they are investigating an alleged 2017 sexual assault involving Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The investigation is a result of a complaint filed Wednesday by a woman who alleges Prescott assaulted her in the back of an SUV seven years ago. On Monday, Prescott filed a suit in Collin County claiming he is being extorted for $100 million by the woman and her attorneys. Separately, police in Prosper, where the quarterback lives, are investigating Prescott’s extortion claim.

NBA

Thursday

Rockets (31-35) 135 – Wizards (11-550 119

Thunder (46-20) 126 – Mavericks (38-29) 119

Friday

Clippers (42-23) at New Orleans Pelicans (39-26) at 7:00 pm

Nuggets (46-20) at Austin Spurs (14-52) 7:30 pm

NHL

Thursday

Devils (32-30-4) 6 – Stars (40-19-9) 2

Saturday

Kings (33-21-11) at Dallas Stars (40-19-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Thursday

No. 1 Houston (29-3 15-3) 60 – TCU (21-12 9-9) 45

No. 14 Baylor (23-9 11-7) 68 – Cincinnati (20-14 7-11) 56

No. 15 South Carolina (26-6 13-5) 80 – Arkansas (16-17 6-12) 66

No. 25 Texas Tech (23-9 11-7) 81 – No. 20 BYU (23-10 10-8) 67

Friday

No. 25 Texas Tech (23-9 11-7) vs. No. 1 Houston (29-3 15-3) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

Texas A&M (19-13 9-9) vs. No. 9 Kentucky (23-8 13-5) at 6:00 pm SECN

No. 14 Baylor (23-9 11-7) vs. No. 7 Iowa State (25-7 13-5) at 8:30 pm ESPN+

SOFTBALL

After playing its first six road games, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team opens a nine-game homestand with a weekend series against Southeastern and welcoming No. 20-ranked Arkansas.

LIONS’ WEEKEND SCHEDULE Day Time Opponent Coverage

Friday 5 p.m. Southeastern Watch (ESPN+) | Live Stats | Tickets

Friday 7 p.m. Southeastern Watch (ESPN+) | Live Stats | Tickets

Saturday Noon Southeastern Watch (ESPN+) | Live Stats | Tickets

Monday 2 p.m. No. 20/20 Arkansas Watch (ESPN+) | Live Stats | Tickets

The Lions will continue the homestand against Lamar next weekend. The Lions dropped the first conference series of the season last weekend at A&M-Corpus Christi, falling in all three games to the Islanders. A&M-Commerce has lost 14 in a row coming into Friday.

NTCC – Softball

They look to take the momentum to Region XIV play as they head to Athens to face Trinity Valley Community College on Saturday, March 16. For current schedules, visit the NTCC Athletics website at www.ntcceagles.com.

HIGH SCHOOL

Check with your local team to see if they are playing today.