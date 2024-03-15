Friday’s Sports

Photo- Chad Hamilton / Texas A&M University-Commerce
NFL
Dallas Police on Thursday confirmed they are investigating an alleged 2017 sexual assault involving Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The investigation is a result of a complaint filed Wednesday by a woman who alleges Prescott assaulted her in the back of an SUV seven years ago. On Monday, Prescott filed a suit in Collin County claiming he is being extorted for $100 million by the woman and her attorneys. Separately, police in Prosper, where the quarterback lives, are investigating Prescott’s extortion claim.
NBA
Thursday
Rockets (31-35) 135 – Wizards (11-550 119
Thunder (46-20) 126 – Mavericks (38-29) 119
Friday
Clippers (42-23) at New Orleans Pelicans (39-26) at 7:00 pm
Nuggets (46-20) at Austin Spurs (14-52) 7:30 pm
NHL
Thursday
Devils (32-30-4) 6 – Stars (40-19-9) 2
Saturday
Kings (33-21-11) at Dallas Stars (40-19-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
NCAAM
Thursday
No. 1 Houston (29-3 15-3) 60 – TCU (21-12 9-9) 45
No. 14 Baylor (23-9 11-7) 68 – Cincinnati (20-14 7-11) 56
No. 15 South Carolina (26-6 13-5) 80 – Arkansas (16-17 6-12) 66
No. 25 Texas Tech (23-9 11-7) 81 – No. 20 BYU (23-10 10-8) 67
Friday
No. 25 Texas Tech (23-9 11-7) vs. No. 1 Houston (29-3 15-3) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
Texas A&M (19-13 9-9) vs. No. 9 Kentucky (23-8 13-5) at 6:00 pm SECN
No. 14 Baylor (23-9 11-7) vs. No. 7 Iowa State (25-7 13-5) at 8:30 pm ESPN+
SOFTBALL
After playing its first six road games, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team opens a nine-game homestand with a weekend series against Southeastern and welcoming No. 20-ranked Arkansas.
LIONS’ WEEKEND SCHEDULE Day Time Opponent Coverage
Friday 5 p.m. Southeastern Watch (ESPN+) | Live Stats | Tickets
Friday 7 p.m. Southeastern Watch (ESPN+) | Live Stats | Tickets
Saturday Noon Southeastern Watch (ESPN+) | Live Stats | Tickets
Monday 2 p.m. No. 20/20 Arkansas Watch (ESPN+) | Live Stats | Tickets
The Lions will continue the homestand against Lamar next weekend. The Lions dropped the first conference series of the season last weekend at A&M-Corpus Christi, falling in all three games to the Islanders. A&M-Commerce has lost 14 in a row coming into Friday.
NTCC – Softball
They look to take the momentum to Region XIV play as they head to Athens to face Trinity Valley Community College on Saturday, March 16. For current schedules, visit the NTCC Athletics website at www.ntcceagles.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
Check with your local team to see if they are playing today.