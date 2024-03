You might not expect the professional bull riders, Kid Rock, and Jerry Jones’ family to strike a partnership. They will work together this spring. AT&T Stadium will host the PBR World Finals in May, and Kid Rock is now planning a rodeo with a million-dollar purse leading up to that weekend. He says he introduces his Detroit friends to the sport when he plays at rodeos. The Cowboys say previous PBR events have drawn big crowds, so they’re excited to welcome them back.

