Drug Take Back Day In Sulphur Springs

HOPKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE / SHERIFF’S POSSE
In conjunction with the DEA announce the following:
The 26th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
DATE: Saturday, April 27, 2024
LOCATION: ATWOOD’S parking lot
817 Gilmer St.
Sulphur Springs, Tx. 75482
The event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Here are some examples of accepted drugs:
-
Prescription Medications: Any unused or expired prescription drugs, including pain relievers, antibiotics, and other medications prescribed by a doctor.
-
Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medications: Non-prescription drugs like aspirin, antacids, cough syrup, and allergy medications.
-
Pet Medications: If you have any unused pet medications, you can also bring them for disposal.
-
Medication Patches and Ointments: These can be dropped off as well.
-
Vitamins and Supplements: Unwanted vitamins, dietary supplements, and herbal products.
-
Liquid Medications: Ensure that liquid medications are tightly sealed to prevent leaks.
-
Nasal Sprays and Inhalers: These are accepted too.