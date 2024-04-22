Sandlin Header 2022
Drug Take Back Day In Sulphur Springs

 

HOPKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE / SHERIFF’S POSSE
In conjunction with the DEA announce the following:
The 26th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
DATE: Saturday, April 27, 2024
LOCATION:   ATWOOD’S  parking lot
                           817 Gilmer St.
                              Sulphur Springs, Tx. 75482
The event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Here are some examples of accepted drugs:
  • Prescription Medications: Any unused or expired prescription drugs, including pain relievers, antibiotics, and other medications prescribed by a doctor.
  • Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medications: Non-prescription drugs like aspirin, antacids, cough syrup, and allergy medications.
  • Pet Medications: If you have any unused pet medications, you can also bring them for disposal.
  • Medication Patches and Ointments: These can be dropped off as well.
  • Vitamins and Supplements: Unwanted vitamins, dietary supplements, and herbal products.
  • Liquid Medications: Ensure that liquid medications are tightly sealed to prevent leaks.
  • Nasal Sprays and Inhalers: These are accepted too.

