Drug Take Back Day In Sulphur Springs

HOPKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE / SHERIFF’S POSSE

In conjunction with the DEA announce the following:

The 26th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

DATE: Saturday, April 27, 2024

LOCATION: ATWOOD’S parking lot

817 Gilmer St.

Sulphur Springs, Tx. 75482

The event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Here are some examples of accepted drugs: