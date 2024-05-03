Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Municipal Election Day In Mt Pleasant – May 4

SATURDAY, MAY 4 ELECTIONS

NTCC Board

Kerry Wootten, Lance Walsh

Mt Pleasant

Place 3 – Seth Alexander, Jonathan Hageman

Place 4 – Kelly Redfearn, Tim Dale

Place 5 – Carl Wayne Hinton, Henry N. Chappell II

Harts Bluff ISD

Alex Ortega, J. Colton Bradshaw, Jay Senn, Bryan Banda

Harts Bluff ISD Proposition A

  • Bond issuance of $6,600,000 for building renovation improvements, including high school expansion

Harts Bluff ISD Proposition B

  • Bond issuance of $1,400,000 for building renovation improvements, including cafeteria expansion.

Harts Bluff ISD Proposition C

  • Bond issuance of $6,000,000 for building renovation improvements, athletic facilities, and gymnasium expansion.

Harts Bluff ISD Proposition D

  • Bond issuance of $1,100,000 for building renovation improvements to fine arts facilities.

Harts Bluff ISD Proposition E

  • A bond of $4,000,000 will be issued for building renovation improvements and equipping school facilities, with priority given to the Little Red School House.

