Municipal Election Day In Mt Pleasant – May 4

SATURDAY, MAY 4 ELECTIONS
NTCC Board
Kerry Wootten, Lance Walsh
Mt Pleasant
Place 3 – Seth Alexander, Jonathan Hageman
Place 4 – Kelly Redfearn, Tim Dale
Place 5 – Carl Wayne Hinton, Henry N. Chappell II
Harts Bluff ISD
Alex Ortega, J. Colton Bradshaw, Jay Senn, Bryan Banda
Harts Bluff ISD Proposition A
- Bond issuance of $6,600,000 for building renovation improvements, including high school expansion
Harts Bluff ISD Proposition B
- Bond issuance of $1,400,000 for building renovation improvements, including cafeteria expansion.
Harts Bluff ISD Proposition C
- Bond issuance of $6,000,000 for building renovation improvements, athletic facilities, and gymnasium expansion.
Harts Bluff ISD Proposition D
- Bond issuance of $1,100,000 for building renovation improvements to fine arts facilities.
Harts Bluff ISD Proposition E
- A bond of $4,000,000 will be issued for building renovation improvements and equipping school facilities, with priority given to the Little Red School House.