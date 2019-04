Gustavo Zavalla-Garcia

Daily Mail

Accused capital murder suspect, Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, was back in Smith County District Court Thursday. Defense attorneys requested additional DNA testing on certain hairs collected from the skirt and T-shirt of the victim, ten-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco of Bullard. Her body was found in a well on Zavalla-Garcia’s property in November 2016.