The East Texas Giving Day will be Tuesday, April 26, where residents can give online to more than 290 non-profits throughout East Texas that help others. The website www.easttexasgivingday.com will be open from 6:00 am to midnight. Lamar County organizations that will benefit include CitySquare Paris, St. Joseph’s Community Foundation, Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy, Baby Gunns Animal Rescue, and Paris Junior College Memorial Foundation.