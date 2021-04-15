East Texas Giving Day brings the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for our local nonprofits. The 18-hour online giving challenge officially happens on April 27, 2021 but you can start your impact today by making a donation to one of the participating nonprofits. This event is designed to inspire people to give generously of both time and treasure to nonprofits helping to make our region stronger, creating a thriving community for all. To find a particular cause to help, or charities in your location, visit https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/