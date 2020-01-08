East Texas Man Guilty of Federal Drug Charges

TYLER, Texas – A 51-year-old Edgewood, Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Timothy Dwayne Henson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love on Jan. 7, 2020.

According to information presented in court, on two separate occasions in July 2018, Henson sold methamphetamine during controlled purchases in Van Zandt County. On Sep. 9, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence in Van Zandt County and recovered methamphetamine. Henson admitted to being involved in a conspiracy to obtain and distribute methamphetamine, and that he was directly responsible for the distribution of at least 500 grams of methamphetamine. Henson was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 8, 2018 and charged with federal drug trafficking crimes.

Under federal statutes, Henson faces up to 40 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.