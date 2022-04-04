Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
East Texas Physician’s License Suspended

The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the medical license of an East Texas doctor who was arrested by Cherokee County deputies and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. The TMB suspended the license of Karl Frederick Kauffman after “determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.” The charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child is a first-degree felony, punishable by imprisonment for life or any term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years.

