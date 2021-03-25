" /> East Texas State Representative Introduces Bill On Immunity For School Security – EastTexasRadio.com
East Texas State Representative Introduces Bill On Immunity For School Security

3 hours ago

State Representative Cole Hefner of Mt. Pleasant introduced a bill Wednesday which would provide immunity from liability for school security personnel in case of a safety issue. This immunity would protect security personnel in the schools, whether paid or volunteer. The employee must have written permission from the board of trustees of the school district or the governing body of the open-enrollment charter school or the private school to carry a firearm on campus, however, before immunity could be in force.

