Eclipse Weekend Events In Hopkins County

 

April Eclipse April 8
National Weather Service

There are a lot of activities planned around Sulphur Springs and the county this weekend in advance of the Total Solar Eclipse coming on Monday, April 8.

For a full listing of events, viewing locations and more, go to TotalEclipseSSTx.com.

The biggest event will be an all-day concert, hosted by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce, on Saturday, April 6, on Celebration Plaza downtown. The concert is free and will feature all-local talent. Music will start at 1 p.m. with The Paper Dolls, followed by Jason Waldon and the Alibis at 3:30 p.m., and Dubb and the Luv Machines hitting the stage around 7 p.m.

Bring your lawn chairs, purchase some food from our local restaurants, shop our stores and enjoy the music.

Other events during the Eclipse weekend include:

Plant Sale – The Church of the Nazarene will host a plant sale April 4-5-6, beginning at 8 a.m. each day at 1300 South League Street.

Good Eye Market – Food, music, antiques and plants will all be available from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at 109 Magnolia St., home to the Good Eye Market, which will be celebrating its grand opening.

Main Street Theatre – The musical “Little Shop of Horrors” will be on stage at Main Street Theatre April 5-7 and 12-14, at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Vendors Market  — A vendors market will be hosted by The Venue at 219 from Saturday through Monday, April 6-8.

Praise and Worship Concert – Trinity Harvest Church will host a concert by Stephen McWhirter on Friday, April 5, from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. Go to Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Heritage Park – On Saturday, April 6, the park will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults: $10. Children: $5. On Sunday, April 7, the park will be open with hosts in period clothing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Monday, April 8, parking is $20 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The park buildings will not be open, but you will have access to the concession stad and restrooms. Bring your lawn chair and watch the eclipse.

Walking History Tour – John Sellers will host a walking tour of Sulphur Springs history at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, beginning at the flagpole on Celebration Plaza. Call or text 903-335-0707 to reserve a spot for $15. Cost is $18 the day of the event if it hasn’t sold out.

Beauty Grace – Beauty Grace Lifestyle Shop will have a Sol Eclipse Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, on Connally Street.

Worship Service — First Baptist Church will host an outdoor worship service downtown on Celebration Plaza, from 6-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. The service will include a full band, music and a message from Dr. Jeff Gravens. Bring a lawnchair, dress casual and participate in the outdoor worship environment.

Yoga Events — Celebrate on the Centerline with One Soul Yoga, 1008 Main Street. Events include Sun, Moon and You Flow with Leah, April 5 at 8:30 a.m.; Yogi Blossoms Eclipse Fun (ages 8+) with Miki, April 5 at 6 p.m.; Rings of the Eclipse Hula Hoop Flow with Clarice, April 6, at 9 a.m.; Ring of Fire Sound Journey with Deanna, April 7, at 11 a.m.; Solar Eclipse Flow and Viewing with Emma, April 8, at noon, stay for eclipse viewing (advanced registration required).

Split Decision – Sherry’s Diner and Texas Twisted BBQ will host a concert from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at their location at 1310 Church St. The concert will feature Dale Cummings.

Deep Routes – The coffee shop at 215 Shannon Road will have a watch party from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 8.

Cosmic Party – Lawn games, volleyball and live music will be available from noon to 4 p.m. at 2071 FM 71 West, across from North Hopkins School. A day pass is $10 per person.

 

 

 

