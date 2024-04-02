Hopkins County Chamber Connection – April 3

By Butch Burney

Get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime event in less than a week! We, at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce, are more than excited about the Total Solar Eclipse.

We believe no matter the weather – and we are firm believers that the day will NOT bring rain during our celestial event – that this will be one of the most memorable natural occurrences to ever grace our county. And, we are excited that so many of our businesses and residents have taken steps to get into the eclipse spirit and welcome our visitors with open arms.

There are many events going on this weekend, and you can find them at TotalEclipseSSTx.com.

The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a free concert on Saturday, April 6, downtown, featuring The Paper Dolls, Jason Waldon and the Alibis and Dubb and the Luv Machines.

It is free! Music will start at 1 p.m. and last until 9 or 10 that night. Come out, bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music while you dine at our restaurants and shop our stores.

Need glasses for the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse? Want a T-shirt and sticker? We know where you can get them.

We have eclipse merchandise at the Chamber of Commerce, including T-shirts, stickers and glasses. With tens of thousands of visitors targeting Hopkins County for April 8, don’t wait until the last minute.

The Chamber has an eclipse website, TotalEclipseSSTx.com, in which you can upload information about events, attractions, lodging, retail shops and restaurants. That will be the information clearinghouse for what is happening in Hopkins County on April 8 and the weekend leading up to that day.

Check out the website, upload information and get prepared!

Chamber Golf Tournament

Registration is now open for the 35th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, which is set for Friday, May 3. Teams can register online at the Chamber website: HopkinsChamber.org, or we can email you the registration form.

All of the afternoon spots are taken, but there are still slots available in the morning flight. The cost for a team of six is $750, which includes three carts and six lunches.

Coffee and Conversation

Hopkins County Abstract will host the next networking event, Coffee and Conversation, from 7:30-9 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at their office on Oak Avenue.

You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend. It is open to everyone in the community.

It’s a great chance to network and meet others in a casual setting.

55+ Health Fair

The ROC at First Baptist Church will be the host for the 55+ Health Fair on Wednesday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Included in the fair will be therapy, blood sugar check, pre-need funeral plans, medical equipment, home health information and more.

For more information, call Karon Weatherman at 903-243-3255.

Solar Eclipse Art Exhibit

The Hopkins County Infinity 4-H Club is coordinating a Solar Eclipse Art Exhibit with age divisions separated in 7-under, 8-12, 13-18 and 19 and over.

Entries will be accepted through Aprilf 12, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office.

The maximum entry size is 16×20 inches. Dsiplay dates will be April 15-19 in the Extension Office classroom.

All Hopkins County resident are eligible to submit art. Science and art teachers are encouraged to promote this opportunity with students.

For more information, contact Lisa Sprague at 903-885-3443 or Johanna Hicks at 903-243-0425.

Plant Sale

The Sulphur Springs Church of the Nazarene will have a Plant sale April 4-6 at the church located at 1300 South League St.

Dutch Oven Cooking Class

The John Chester Dutch Oven Cooking Class is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 20, at Heritage Park. Cost is $20 per person. For a reservation, call Rick Wilson at 903-335-2752.

Manly Bingo

Sponsorships and tickets are available for the first Manly Bingo, a fundraiser for the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation, set for Thursday, April 18, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Email Kayla.Price@Christushealth.org for more information.