Economic Times Tough For Texas Renters

JOSHUA FECHTER of The Texas Tribune reports that a new study by Harvard University shows Texas renters are under more pressure from the state’s high housing costs than ever before. The study shows that 2.1 million renting households spend more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities. Nearly 1.1 million put at least half of their income toward those items. The rise in rents has left tenants with fewer dollars to spend on food, health care, and transportation or to set aside a down payment for their own home. The steep increase in housing costs has also increased eviction filings.

