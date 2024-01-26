Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sandlin Header 2022

Friday’s Sports

Photo – Myrodge McGill / The Lions welcome Nicholls on Saturday at 3:30 pm.

NBA

Friday

Mavericks (24-20) at Atlanta Hawks (18-26) at 6:00 pm NBA TV

Rockets (20-23) at Charlotte Hornets (10-32) at 6:00 pm

Thunder (31-13) at New Orleans Pelicans (26-18) at 7:00 pm

Trail Blazers (13-31) at San Antonio Spurs (8-36) at 8:30 pm NBA TV

LeBron James became the first player to be named to 20 All-Star teams Thursday night when they selected him for the Western Conference as part of the league’s unveiling of the ten starters for next month’s All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

NHL

Thursday

Stars (29-13-6) 4 – Ducks (16-30-2) 3 OT

NFL

The Falcons have hired Raheem Morris as their coach, making him the first former NFL head coach owner Arthur Blank has engaged in his 20-plus-year tenure. Morris is the first full-time Black head coach in the franchise’s history.

COLLEGE

Thursday

NCAAW

No. 1 South Carolina (18-0 6-0) 76 – No. 9 LSU (18-3 5-2) 70

The South Carolina Gamecocks trailed for nearly 33 minutes of Thursday’s matchup against No. 9 LSU in front of a crowd of 13,205 to see their defending national champion Tigers hand the nation’s No. 1 team its first loss of the season. It didn’t happen, as South Carolina won 76-70.

A&M-Corpus Christi (13-5 6-1) 69 – A&M-Commerce (8-9 3-4) 58

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team stormed back from being down 17 to pull to within one against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, but the Lions fell 69-58 on Thursday night in the Field House. The Lions welcome Nicholls on Saturday at 3:30 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL

BOYS – GIRLS opsite location

Friday

Commerce at Chisum 8:00 pm

Como-Pickton at Cooper 8:00 pm

Detroit at Harts Bluff 7:30 pm

Edgewood at Lone Oak 7:30 pm

Fruitvale at Alba-Golden at 6:30 pm

Hallsville at Mt Pleasant 5:00 pm

Honey Grove at Celeste 8:00 pm

North Hopkins at Boles 8:15 pm

Pittsburg at Sulphur Springs 6:30 pm

Pottsboro at Bonham 7:30 pm

Rains at Grand Saline 7:15 pm

Rivercrest at Maud 8:00 pm

Savoy at Dodd City 6:15 pm

Union Hill at Avery 7:30 pm

Wolfe City at Bland 7:30 pm

Yantis at Sulphur Bluff 8:00 pm

The NFL Flag Football League for boys and girls is forming in Mt Pleasant. Registration closes on Wednesday, January 3. You can register online at ProFlagFootball.pro or at 1011 N. Jefferson in Mt Pleasant from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, Saturday through Wednesday. I

 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved