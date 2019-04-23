Emergency Preparation Supplies Tax Free This Weekend

Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday! April 28-30
Texans will be able to stock-up on select emergency preparation supplies and not have to pay taxes on the items the weekend of April 28-30. The bill for the sales tax exemption was passed in the 84th Legislature.
This year’s holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 28, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 30.
There is no limit to the number of qualifying items you can buy, and no paperwork will be needed to claim the tax exemption.
Prepare before disaster strikes!
Qualifying Emergency Supplies that can be purchased tax free are:
Less than $3000
- Portable generators
Less than $300
- Hurricane shutters
- Emergency ladders
Less than $75
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Axes
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Nonelectric coolers and ice chests for food storage
- Nonelectric can openers
- Portable self-powered light sources (hand cranked flashlights)
- Portable self-powered radios, including two-way and weather band radios
- Reusable and artificial ice products
- Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
Purchase That Do Not Qualify Include:
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;
- Camping stoves and camping supplies; and
- Chainsaws
Additional Charges Affect Purchase Price:
Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday. Remember the final price needs to be under or at the price of the tax exemption.