Emergency Preparation Supplies Tax Free This Weekend

Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday! April 28-30

Texans will be able to stock-up on select emergency preparation supplies and not have to pay taxes on the items the weekend of April 28-30. The bill for the sales tax exemption was passed in the 84th Legislature.

This year’s holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 28, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 30.

There is no limit to the number of qualifying items you can buy, and no paperwork will be needed to claim the tax exemption.

Prepare before disaster strikes!

Qualifying Emergency Supplies that can be purchased tax free are:

Less than $3000

Portable generators

Less than $300

Hurricane shutters

Emergency ladders

Less than $75

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Axes

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Nonelectric coolers and ice chests for food storage

Nonelectric can openers

Portable self-powered light sources (hand cranked flashlights)

Portable self-powered radios, including two-way and weather band radios

Reusable and artificial ice products

Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

Purchase That Do Not Qualify Include:

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles;

Camping stoves and camping supplies; and

Chainsaws

Additional Charges Affect Purchase Price:

Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday. Remember the final price needs to be under or at the price of the tax exemption.