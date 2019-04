MPISD – Sports

BI-DISTRICT SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SERIES

Mt Pleasant vs. Marshall

Best of 3 – ALL Games at Pine Tree High School Softball Field

Thursday, April 25, 2019

Mount Pleasant (Home) v. Marshall (Visitors)

6:30 pm

Friday, April 26, 2019

Mount Pleasant (Visitors) v. Marshall (Home)

6:30 pm

Saturday, April 27, 2019

Mount Pleasant (TBA) v. Marshall (TBA)

2:00 pm – IF Necessary – Coin Flip to determine Home Team

TICKET PRICES: $5.00 adults / $3.00 students

PASSES: 15-5A, 16-5A, TGCA, THSCA, Senior Citizen, Military