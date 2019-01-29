Employment Workshop – Mt Vernon

Career and Employment Workshop Tuesday (Feb 5) at Franklin County Public Library

Need help creating an effective and noticeable resume?

Need help searching for jobs online?

Need to learn how to become more confident during an interview?

Join Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas on Tuesday (Feb 5) at the Franklin County Public Library, in Mt Vernon, from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm, for a career and employment workshop aimed to help you land that next job. There is no cost to attend. The library is at 100 Main Street East, Mt Vernon.

This message brought to you by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas.

