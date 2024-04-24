Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ERCOT Planning For Increased Usage

ERCOT says it’s launching an era of planning and in 6 years demand for power will increase 152 gigawatts. That’s an increase of 40 gigawatts from the forecast they put out just a year ago. Artificial Intelligence and  more data centers and crypto mining are the leading causes of that growth, plus the Texas population keeps growing, too. Oil and natural gas plants are closer to population centers, but a lot of growth now is in solar and wind, which are usually farther away. Experts say ERCOT and providers should work together to speed up the construction of transmission lines.

