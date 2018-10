An East Texas man has been convicted on three counts of Intoxication Manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash in Lindale. A Smith County jury deliberated about three hours before reaching its verdict against twenty-six-year old Gilberto Gomez. Killed in the crash were Pastor Jaewoong Jang and his wife Mikyung Ji and their unborn child. A passenger in Gomez’s vehicle, Jeremy Boyd was also killed. Sentencing is today.