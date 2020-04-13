Ex-Rangers Star Josh Hamilton Indicted On Charge Of Beating Daughter

Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton, the 2010 American League MVP and five-time All-Star, has been indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child for allegedly beating his 14-year-old daughter. He’s free on bond and faces two to ten years behind bars if convicted. The alleged incident happened last September, with Hamilton’s daughter telling her mother, his ex-wife, that he hit her after he became angry at a comment she made. She claims Hamilton threw a full bottle of water at her, hitting her in the chest. She also contends he pulled away from the chair her feet were on and threw it, breaking the chair. He then grabbed her by the shoulders and lifted her from the chair on which she was sitting. She fell to the floor, and he threw her over his shoulder, carried her to her bedroom, where he threw her on the bed, pressed her face into the mattress, and began hitting her legs with an open hand and closed fist. After that, the girl alleges he told her, “I hope you go in front of the f***ing judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am, so I don’t have to see you anymore, and you don’t have to come to my house again.” Hamilton’s attorneys say he’s innocent.