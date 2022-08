President Joe Biden

A recent string of mass shootings is ramping up calls for an assault weapons ban. It passed congress but has stalled out in the Senate. The Biden Administration is now reportedly looking for ways to use executive action, and that has backers, like Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro, feeling hopeful. He says this week’s shooting in Oregon emphasizes his point that what he sees as weapons of war should not be available. The gunman killed two people with an AR-style rifle.