Man Hunt Around Linden

Charles Obin Sprayberry

Law enforcement agencies are looking for Charles Obin Sprayberry. He escaped from the Cass County Jail Monday night around 7:45. They consider him armed and dangerous, and he is a person of interest in multiple felonies. He was last wearing a white T-shirt and white boxer shorts. They accuse Spraberry of being involved in a double homicide in Atlanta, where officials found two bodies shot in a burned camper trailer. Spraberry reportedly used a handmade knife to break free. An active search is underway right now in the Linden area. Call 911 if you see or know where he is.