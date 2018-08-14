Fake News Lecture

A&M-Texarkana Professor Dr. Craig Nakashian Presents Lecture:

“Fake News in the Medieval World”

TEXARKANA, Texas – Dr. Craig Nakashian, Texas A&M University-Texarkana Associate Professor of History, will be giving a public lecture on “Fake News in the Medieval World” on August 18th. The lecture, given for the Texarkana Museums System, will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Ace of Clubs House Carriage House.

Dr. Nakashian will be looking at examples of stretching the truth being used to justify actions in the Medieval period. Tickets to the event are $5, but the lecture is free for Texarkana Museums System members. Seating is limited, so all attendees should register through Ticketleap.com to guarantee a place. Texarkana Museums System members will need to present their membership card at the lecture.

Registration for the event closes on Wednesday, August 15th.

