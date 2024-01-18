Fannin County Man Sentenced For Bank Robberies

A Leonard, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for robbing multiple banks in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs.

Kevin Long, 31, pleaded guilty to bank robbery and was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan on January 18, 2024. Long was also ordered to pay restitution of $573,000.

According to information presented in court, Long robbed multiple banks in East Texas between 2020 and 2021. During the robberies he passed threatening notes to bank employees, he physically restrained bank employees, and he stole over $550,000. Those robberies include: CapTex Bank in Bonham on Jan. 31, 2020; Financial Bank in Farmersville on August 11, 2020; Bancorp South Bank in Tom Bean on Oct. 16, 2020; Commercial Bank in Farmerville on August 13, 2021; and First United Bank in Leonard on August 20, 2021.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bonham Police Department, Farmersville Police Department, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Sherman Police Department, Allen Police Department, Leonard Police Department, Bells Police Department, Tom Bean Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety.