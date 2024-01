.

PARIS, TEXAS – Service crews are working on the storm siren system within the City of

Paris today, Thursday, Jan. 18, until sunset. The work may require the activation of

individual or all sirens in the system for short periods. There is no cause for alarm. The

potential activations are only for testing.

Residents should monitor local media and RAVE Alerts for any actual emergency

notifications during this time. Sign up for RAVE Alerts at www.ParisTexas.gov/getalerts.