Fatal Crash In Panola County

5 hours ago

Last Saturday before 10:00 pm, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on FM-31 in Panola County, 16.9 miles southeast of Carthage. Reportedly the driver of a 2018 GMC Sierra, Larry Alan Hall, 43, of Carthage, was traveling northbound on FM 31 entering a slight left-hand curve at an unsafe speed. The vehicle entered the east bar ditch, struck a cement drainage culvert, overcorrected to the left entering the roadway then overcorrected to the right. The vehicle entered a left side skid and traveled into the east bar ditch again, where it struck a pine tree. Hall, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage. The crash remains under investigation.

