Fatal Van Zandt County Crash

Troopers responded early Saturday morning to a fatal crash on IH-20, five miles west of the city of Canton in Van Zandt County.  The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio, Brandy Rene Tovar, 30, of Longview was traveling westbound on IH-20 and failed to maintain a single lane entering the center median. Once in the median the vehicle went into a side skid and then traveled back onto IH- 20 crossing both lanes entering the outside median. The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting the driver who was transported to Kaufman Presbyterian Hospital. She was pronounced deceased by Dr. Ouyang.

