The Faught Volunteer Fire Department is having its Annual Pancake Breakfast Saturday, April 1, from 6:00 am to noon at Faught VFD Station No. 1, 6 ½ miles out FM 195 from the Loop. You can eat Pancakes, bacon, sausage, juice, and coffee. For advance tickets, contact any of the Faught VFD members. The department will also accept payment through PayPal and Venmo this year.