Firefighters From NE Texas Continue In California

6 hours ago

 

stock photo

A group of firefighters from Northeast Texas have completed a week of battling the wildfires that continue to rage in California.  Firefighters from Paris, Powderly, Mt. Pleasant, Texarkana, Longview, Athens and Nacogdoches are part of TIFMAS , which stands for Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System. Its maintained by the Texas A&M Forest Service. The firefighters from Texas, which have been working 24 hour shifts are expected to continue their work in California for another week. All have volunteered for the deployment to California.

