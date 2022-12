First responders are ready for emergencies from carbon monoxide exposure, fires from heating devices, and power outages during cold fronts. A plus is that precipitation will be a minor factor. Nevertheless, you should buy medicine, extra oxygen cylinders, pet food, and batteries. Also, make sure you have a working radio or National Weather Service receiver. Finally, shop for the right food items you can prepare if there is a power outage, and use your outside grill to heat food.