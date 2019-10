The Greenville Herald Banner reports that following a lengthy investigation by multiple agencies, a former Greenville ISD administrator and a teacher’s aide have been indicted for theft of property of more than $2500 but less than $30,000 by a public servant. The former chief of human resources for Greenville schools, 61-year-old Ralph Lee Sanders and former aide 26-year-old Tevin Brookins were arrested on the charges. Sanders has been released on bail but Brookins remains in jail.