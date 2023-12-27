Former North Lamar Student Recognized With National Award

A North Lamar High School graduate has been honored with a national award bestowed on only one-half of one percent of people in her profession. Dr. Lorin Swint Matthews, chairwoman, professor of physics, and associate director of Baylor University’s Center for Astrophysics, Space Physics, and Engineering Research, has been appointed a Fellow of the American Physical Society. Dr. Matthews was chosen for the honor by her peers in the Society.

