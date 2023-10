A federal jury found a Fort Towson man guilty of first-degree murder in Indian Country after he shot into a bar after being thrown out. According to prosecutors, in December 2020, Thomas Phillips III, 36, started a fight in a Fort Towson bar before being kicked out of the establishment. Prosecutors say that’s when he got a gun and fired several rounds into the building. One of the bullets hit and killed B.J. Youngblood, 47, of Wright City. They have not set a sentencing date for Phillips.