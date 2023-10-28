 Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT KICKING OFF STATEWIDE ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION PLAN

Virtual option available until November 30

ATLANTA – The Texas Department of Transportation is developing a comprehensive Statewide Active Transportation Plan (SATP) to establish a unified vision for identifying and implementing strategic active transportation priorities across Texas through 2050 and is seeking input from the public.

The plan will be Texas’ first comprehensive Statewide Active Transportation Plan and support the state’s Multimodal Transit Plan and Long-Range Transportation Plan.

Central to this planning is taking an inventory of existing transportation networks and assessing key trends, safety measures, and impacts on active transportation in Texas. The Texas Active Transportation Plan is a collaborative effort to advance walking, biking, and rolling as viable options toward a safe, accessible, connected, and fully integrated multimodal transportation system for all Texans.

The public can learn about the SATP and share input through November 30 online through a virtual public meeting available on www.TxDOT.gov.

When: Now through Thursday, November 30, 2023

Where: www.txdot.gov, keyword search “Active Plan” or use the URL to locate the meeting:

https://www.txdot.gov/projects/projects-studies/statewide/statewide-active-transportation-plan.html

Format: Pre-recorded video presentation with audio and visual components.

Comments must be received by Thursday, November 30, 2023, to be included in the public meeting record and may be submitted by:

Email: bikeped@txdot.gov

Mail: SATP, PO Box 5459, Austin, TX 78763 ·

Online: Virtual Open House

Voicemail: (800) 671-9854

For general questions and information regarding the proposed project or the open house meeting, don’t hesitate to contact the Statewide Active Transportation Plan team at bikeped@txdot.gov or (800) 671-9854.

Follow TxDOT’s Atlanta District on Facebook @TxDOTAtlantaTX, Instagram @txdotatlanta, X @TxDOTAtlanta, and Nextdoor.

HISTORIC $345 MILLION APPROVED FOR PEDESTRIAN AND BICYCLE PROJECTS ACROSS TEXAS

Significant increase in funding to help provide transportation alternatives and safer access to schools and amenities

ATLANTA – New sidewalks, bikeways, and other types of infrastructure will help improve safety and enhance the quality of life in Texas communities with approval by the Texas Transportation Commission of more than $345 million for projects across the state.

The funding will go towards 83 projects improving access while providing safety enhancements and mobility options to schools, jobs, public transit, and local destinations. This historic investment in bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure is more than six times as much funding compared to the last Transportation Alternatives call for projects when it was $55 million in 2021.

“This is a major investment in communities across the state that will help make it safer and easier to get around on foot or a bike,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Robert “Robie” Vaughn said. “This optionality supports safety, active lifestyles, health and wellness, and can provide alternatives to traveling by vehicle.”

Unfortunately, Texas is seeing a rising trend of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities. In 2022, there were 830 pedestrians and 92 bicyclists killed, and over the last five years, both have risen nearly 30%. These projects will help improve safety for people walking, biking, or using wheelchairs, including 24 projects in areas with a high pedestrian crash history.

“People who walk and bike make up about 1 out of every five deaths on roadways here in Texas,” Texas Transportation Commissioner Alvin New said. “These projects will help the state move closer toward the goal of zero deaths by giving people a place to walk and bike separate from traffic.”

Some of the projects approved include sidewalks connecting to schools and transit options, shared-use paths benefiting both pedestrians and cyclists, new pedestrian bridges, and 15 planning studies.

In the Atlanta District, received $6.3 million for two projects. These projects include:

Atlanta received $4.4 million to supplement a more significant grant for improvements to 45 miles along the existing Northeast Texas Trail along US 82 from FM 1840 and continuing west. Improvements include upgrading trail surface materials and installing new trail amenities.

Atlanta received $1.9 million for constructing a 10-foot wide shared-use path along the east side of FM 3527 (Leopard Drive) from Wallace Park to SH 93 (Lake Drive), as well as a 6-foot side sidewalk along the north side of SH 93 from FM 3527 to Lake Ridge Apartments. The project will add pedestrian crossing signals, pavement markings, signage, and safety lighting.

TxDOT selected all projects after a competitive call for projects from cities and counties across the state. To see a complete list of projects, go to txdot.gov.

The Transportation Alternatives program supports local projects that enhance bicycle and pedestrian amenities for people of all ages and levels of ability. These projects improve safe access to multimodal options and connect important community destinations like schools, jobs, downtowns, commercial areas, and medical facilities for Texans who walk using a wheelchair or bike.

Follow TxDOT’s Atlanta District on Facebook @TxDOTAtlantaTX, Instagram @txdotatlanta, X @TxDOTAtlanta, and Nextdoor.

TxDOT Paris District

October 29 – November 4, 2023

Paris Area

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County

Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507, w atch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

US 271, from LP 286 to Oklahoma State Line . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews resurface the pavement and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

CR 26320 at Morrison Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 1497, from FM 1184 to FM 3426 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures

Lamar & Delta Counties

SH 24 from the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198, watch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and perform bridge rail upgrades.

Delta County

FM 64, from FM 128 to SH 1532 . Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2068 at East Fork of Jernigan Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2675, from Lamar County line to FM 128, temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Red River County

Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas) , at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

Locust Street (Clarksville, Texas) , at Delaware Creek. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

FM 410, from US 82 to FM 3281 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalks and improve drainage.

CR 2127 at Scatter Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 1487, from FM 910 to FM 412 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2120, from FM 2573 to FM SH 37 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Sulphur Springs Area

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

Franklin County

I-30, from SH 37 to County Road 3050 . Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.

Spur 423, at I-30 N Frontage Road . Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews install traffic signals.

Hopkins County

FM 900, from I-30 to FM 3019. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews begin road widening operations.

TxDOT Atlanta District

October 29 – November 4, 2023

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway, pavement repair. Nightly lane closures 8:00 pm – 6:00 am

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closure as needed

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges, traffic shifted

FM 989/Kings Highway – From US 82 to US 67, resurfacing road. Nightly lane closures 8:00 pm – 6:00 am

Camp County

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

Cass County

US 59 – From 4 miles south of FM 2328S to SH 11, surface rehab

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges, traffic shifted

US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road

US 59 – From SL 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing road

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to northbound lanes.

I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, replacing the bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

Marion County

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation, lane closure

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway. Daytime lane closures

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. FM 10 South closed, and traffic detoured

US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to traffic

Upshur County