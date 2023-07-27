Four From SSISD Named To ATAT Hall of Fame

The Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas recognizes and honors nominated agricultural science teachers for their commendable careers with induction into the ATAT Hall of Fame. This Friday, July 28, 2023, in Dallas, four of Sulphur Springs’ finest and most respected agricultural science teachers will be inducted. These include Danny Johnson with 45 years of dedication, John Boles with 35 years, Tom Howell with 29 years, and Dan Froneberger with 25 years. Mr. Boles and Mr. Howell have passed away but their families will be present to witness this prestigious honor.

“As I was working on paperwork to get Mr. Howell, Mr. Boles, and Mr. Johnson nominated, former students, along with my son and daughter, were nominating me. I had no idea,” Mr. Froneberger shook his head, still surprised and honored. Mr. Froneberger was an ag teacher from 1990 to 2002 in Winona, Texas. He lead his ag students of SSISD from 2003 to 2015. During this time, he also taught Ag Structures at A&M Commerce and Welding at Paris Junior College at night. Mr. Froneberger continues to work for SSISD and now serves as the Maintenance Director.

When asked to talk a little about his 25 year career as an ag teacher, Mr. Froneberger mostly boasted of his former students. He explained how they made surgery tables for horses that traveled as far as California, trailers, and hydraulic equipment. He proudly talked about former students’ impressive careers. Some are now fighter pilots, U.S. Army Parachuting Golden Knights, an Army Ranger, eight American Farmers, countless students that went on to be ag teachers, and even some that ended up welding as far as Hawaii and Kuwait. He was able to travel to some amazing places with students throughout his career and grinned when thinking about the exhausting nights that projects kept them sleeping in the shop to complete on time for a show. He finished smiling in remembrance, saying, “It’s a neat career…neat career.”

Sulphur Springs ISD appreciates our past and present ag teachers. If you have never been witness to an ag teacher’s schedule throughout the year, it is difficult to understand the devotion and commitment it takes to hold this title. Congratulations and thank you to the four ATAT Hall of Fame inductees and their families. Thank you to our current ag teachers that go above and beyond each year to instill work ethic, teach trades that can form futures, foster leadership skills, and devote so much time to the students of SSISD.