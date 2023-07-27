That’s A UWC!

A woman caught an alleged ‘big cat’ sighting on camera Tuesday evening. The animal was along Highway 64 at the SRS Building Products store in Tyler near The Oil Palace. Edith Martinez was leaving the Woodcrest Mobile Home Park when she saw something mysterious across the street. She immediately posted to social media, getting over 1,400 views. A UWC is Unidentified Walking Cat.

We now move from UWC to UAPs. The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO), or (UAP), Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, according to a former Air Force intelligence officer who testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims of retired Maj. David Grusch. Democrats and Republicans in recent years have pushed for more research as a national security matter. Grusch says the government has known about the phenomena since 1930.